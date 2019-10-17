Services for James Earl Hickerson, 74, St. Charles, were Tuesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Richard Cobb and Roger Lam II officiated.
Burial followed at Yeargens Chapel Church Cemetery in Graham.
He died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Linden, Tenn., on May 25, 1945, to the late James David Hickerson and Elsie Mae Rodgers Hickerson.
He was a Christian. He was a self-employed carpenter.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hickerson was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Presley, a son, James Jason Hickerson, and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Hickerson; five children, AndreaBerry of Georgia,Rickey Hickerson of Tennessee, Thomas Earl Hickerson of St. Charles, Christina Lam of Madisonville, and Cody Hickerson of Madisonville; one sister, Letha June Parker of Tennessee; 20 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Thomas Hickerson, Jimmy Cobb, Jackie Cobb, Jimmy A. Cobb, Troy Cobb and Brad Franklin. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Cobb and Roger Lam II.