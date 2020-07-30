A memorial service for Shane Oliver Shaw, 9, Dawson Springs, was Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Bro. Donnie Howton officiated.
He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 1, 2010, in Madisonville to Tommy Shaw and Stephanie Shaw.
Shane loved football and Harry Potter. He also loved reading and math and excelled in school. His favorite football player was JJ Watt.
He is survived by parents, Tommy and Stephanie; one brother, Tommy Lee Shaw Jr.; grandparents, Sarah Schulz, Tracy Scott and Jimmy and Darla Holt; aunts, Rachel Ezell and Courtney Holt; uncles, Derek Schulz and Trystan Dillingham; and great-grandparents, Miryam Stallknecht and Gerald Schulz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shane Shaw Benefit at US Bank or @ShaneShawBenefitAccount on the Venmo App.