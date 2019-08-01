Graveside services for Shirley Elaine Cummings Haile, 83, formerly of Dawson Springs, were Sunday at Ausenbaugh Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Saint Joseph East Hospital in Lexington.
She was born in Dawson Springs on May 1, 1936, to the late Hardin Kirkley and Bessie Lee Milton Cummings.
She was a retired middle school cafeteria manager for Clark County Public Schools. She was a longtime member of Forest Grove Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Thurman Haile; four sisters, Bertha Lucille Cummings Stewart, Barnie Marie Cummings Oldham, Margaret Lorene Cummings and Barbara Jean Cummings Metcalfe; and four brothers, George Texil Cummings, Hardin Kirkley Cummings Jr., Roy Burton Cummings and Harold Edward Cummings.
Survivors include her son, Lonnie Fitzgerald Haile; two sisters, Wilma Juanita Cummings Cranor and Eva Jewell Cummings Cranor; one brother, Robert Cummings; a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Grove Christian Church, 4733 Old Boonesboro Road, Winchester, KY 40391.