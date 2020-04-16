A drive-thru visitation and register book signing for Lance Allen Pace, 30, Madisonville, was Wednesday at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
The Revs. Gary Taylor and Chris Taylor officiated. Burial followed at McNeely Cemetery in Dawson Springs. A video of the service can be viewed on Harris Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
He died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home following a battle with cancer.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1989, to LaDonna Lyn Pace-Hooper and the late Randall Dean Pace.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human services from the University of the Cumberlands and was working on a master’s degree in Christian studies. He started preaching in September 2019 and preached his first two sermons at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Utica and Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, where he became a member.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole Lorene Taylor Pace; his mom and stepfather, LaDonna and Eddie Hooper of Dawson Springs; brother, Ryan Pace; half-sister, Stephanie Garber; stepsister, Tori Hooper; and grandparents, Donnie “Poppy” and Bonnie “Nanny” Ford, all of Dawson Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Hanson Building Fund or the First Baptist Church Dawson Springs Building Fund.