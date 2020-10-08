John Stephen Gray, 57, of Dawson Springs, Ky. near Lake Beshear, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Gray was born on May 12, 1963 in Princeton, KY to Stephen Gray and Ruby Redden Caudill. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator in the region. His passion was racing cars. He was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Gray is survived by a life companion of 30 years, Susan Royal of Dawson Springs, KY; three sons, Michael David (Brandy) Gray of Providence, KY, Joshua Stephen Gray and Joseph Allen Gray both of Dawson Springs, KY; one brother, Jason Gray of Princeton, KY; one sister, Tana Kaye Wadlington of Dawson Springs, KY; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Gray and Jessie Gray; his mother, Ruby Caudill of Dawson Springs, KY and his maternal grandparents, Allen and Alice Dean Redden of Dawson Springs, KY.
Preceding Mr. Gray in death is his father and his paternal grandmother, Freida Music.
There will be a public graveside service held for John Stephen Gray on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST at Piney Grove Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Redden officiating. In an effort to prevent the spread of covid-19 face masks will be required and social distancing.
Active pallbearers include Joshua Gray, Jason Gray, Joseph Gray, Floyd Ladd, Barry Wadlington and Randy Bennett.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear