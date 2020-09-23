Michael “Mike” Keith Hopper, 48, of Portland, Tennessee, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sept. 16, 2020. Mike was born Oct. 15, 1971 in Chicago.
Mike worked with Emergency Medical Services for 20 years. He was an advanced EMT with Sumner EMS for the last 15 years. Mike was a volunteer with Highland and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Departments in Sumner County. Also, prior to EMS, he was a corrections officer for the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Hopper. He is survived by his father, James R. Hopper; sons Andrew Hopper and Zach Hopper; brothers Ronnie Hopper, David Hopper (Angie) and Tommy Hopper (Bobbie); sister Debbie Hopper Myers (Larry); and chosen sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Billy Knight.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Chief Greg Miller officiating. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ilsley Cemetery in Dawson Springs with Bro. Thomas Hopper officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service.
Active pallbearers will be Jay Austin, Patrick Foster, Beau Summers, Kenny McEwen, Scott Meece and Marshall Davidson. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Sumner County EMS.
In an effort to prevent COVID-19 infections, all attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing. The service will be live streamed on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook live.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshear