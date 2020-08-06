A memorial service for William “Billy” Howard Brown, 62, of Madisonville, will be at a later date.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
He died at 3:45 a.m. July 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1958 in Kankakee, Ill., to the late Howard Davis Brown and Dorothy Janet Keen Brown. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Patricia Ann Brown.
Billy was a member of Green Grove Baptist Church where he was a past deacon. He was an over the road truck driver for over 22 years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anna Joyce Brown; one daughter, Denise Eison of Madisonville; one granddaughter; two brothers, Scott Brown of Eddyville, and Jim Kolze of Georgetown; and two sisters, Anne Harrell of Madisonville and Sue Kennedy of Dawson Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beulah Lodge F&AM #609 c/o Dave Hinton, 230 Shamrock Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.