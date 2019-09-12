Funeral services for Ima Cranor, 91, Hopkinsville, were Thursday at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
The Rev. Ron Hicks officiated. Burial followed at Green Hill Memorial Gardens.
She died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Dawson Springs Health & Rehab in Dawson Springs.
A native of Christian County, she was born on March 1, 1928, the daughter of the late J. Pat Menser and Birdie Linville Menser.
She was a homemaker and the oldest member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Cranor, who died in 2005; her three brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Patty Cooksey of Hopkinsville, and Kathy Hayes of Glendale, Ariz.; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church.