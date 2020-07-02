Services for Richard R. “Mannie” Holeman, 75, Dawson Springs, were Wednesday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton.
The Rev. Donnie Howton officiated. Burial followed in Asher Cemetery in Caldwell County.
He died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 310, where he was known for calling Bingo, 40 and 8 Honorary Group of Legion, VFW 5359, DAV, and Dawson Springs Eagles.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Newberry Holeman; parents, Arnold Niles and Ona Beatrice Hicks Holeman; son, Terry Ray Holeman; sisters, Anna Francis Holeman and infant sister, Joyce Ann Holeman; and brother, Arnold Harold Holeman.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.