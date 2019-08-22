Funeral services for Noah Lee Miller, 70, Dawson Springs, were Tuesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
The Rev. Sam Haulk officiated. Burial followed at New Suthards Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
He died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Ind.
He was born in Fisk, Mo., on Oct. 17, 1948, to the late Thurman and Melissa Miller.
He was a member of Suthards Missionary Baptist Church, was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War and earning two bronze stars, and was a 1967 graduate of South Hopkins High School.
He was a carpenter and retired from Miller Construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Moses D. Miller, and a sister, Edith Ann Miller.
Survivors include his sister, Alice Miller, Dawson Springs; and two brothers, Gordon Miller and Roy Miller, both of Dawson Springs.