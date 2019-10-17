Services for Anna Frances Hicks, 84, Princeton, will be at 3:30 p.m. today at Morgan's Funeral Home, Princeton.
Bro. Lynn McWherter will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time for service today at the funeral home.
She died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Princeton Health and Rehab center.
A daughter of the late Howard Hopewell Hancock and Elsie Mae Townsend Hancock in Hopkins County, she was born Jan. 30, 1935.
She had worked at various places, including Ottenheimer's shirt factory and Outwood in Dawson Springs. She served as pianist and organist at the First Assembly of God Church in Princeton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. Edward Hicks; step-daughter, Mildred Marie Hicks Ward; and sister, Mary Ruth Hancock Wells.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Renee Edwards Adams of Princeton and Yvette Rachelle Hicks Clark of Louisville; sister, Katherine Allen of Princeton; brother, Gene Hancock of Hopkins County; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.