Trumon Earl Hicks, age 85, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation, Dawson Springs, KY. Mr. Hicks was born on September 15, 1935 in Hopkins County, Kentucky to Theodore Arnold Hicks and Dollie Roberts Hicks. A graduate of Charleston High School, Mr. Hicks was an electrician in the Providence #1 Mines for many years and a member of the UMWA.
Mr. Hicks is survived by a daughter, Joan Hicks, of Loganville, GA; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven Earl & Sally Hicks of Coppell, TX; three grandchildren, Korrie and her husband, Chance Alfred, Alex Hicks, and Emery Hicks; four great-grandchildren, Caden, Presten, Lawsen, and Kingsten; and his mother-in-law, Edna Menser Sisk.
Preceding Mr. Hicks in death were his parents, his loving wife of many years, Patricia Sisk Hicks; a son, Randal Jay Hicks; and his sister, Darla Susan Hicks.
A public graveside service will be held for Trumon Earl Hicks on Monday, October 12, 2020, 1:00 PM CST, at Rosedale Cemetery with Rev. Randall Rogers, officiating. Pall bearers include Chance Alfred, Caden Alfred, Emery Hicks, Alex Hicks, Jon Blalock, and Brian Thomas.
In an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
