Services for Izetta Jackson, 103, formerly of Dawson Springs, were Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. John Shulta officiated. Burial followed at the New Beulah Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Mrs. Jackson passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
She was born on June 18, 1916, in Dawson Springs to the late William Logan Dockrey and Roma Tinsley Dockrey.
She was the bookkeeper for Hicks Dollar Stores for more than 20 years and was a member of Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a 1933 graduate of Dalton High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William B. Lovan; her second husband, Bentley Jackson; sisters, Carmen Dockrey, Gusta Louise Dockrey, Beatrice Hammack and Thelma Brown; a brother, Edgar Dockrey; an infant brother; and a great-grandson, Andrew Lovan.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Carolyn (Cliff) Gill, Paducah; a son, Jerry Wayne (Iris LaRue) Lovan, Dalton; two sisters, Myrtle Ruth Tyson, Madisonville, and Mary Grace Riley, Dalton; five grandchildren, Kent Wayne Lovan, Kimberly Rue (Scott) McElroy, Kayla Gill (Kenneth) Mason, Keri Lynn (Todd) McKinney and William "Chip" Gill; 11 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Kent Lovan, Kenneth Mason, Shawn Funkhouser, Todd McKinney, Scott McElroy and Chip Gill.
