A graveside service for Roxie Ann Johnson, 46, Dawson Springs, was Saturday at Rosedale Cemetery.
The Rev. Donnie Howton officiated. Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Dawson Springs. Ms. Johnson was born on July 10, 1973, to Grover Cleveland Gibson, Greenville, and Shirley Johnson Gibson, Dawson Springs. She worked for 13 years at Bremner Manufacturing in Princeton.
Survivors include her son, Colby Johnson, Hopkinsville; two sisters, Carol Ann Mitchell, Madisonville, and Shirley Dean Pendley, Dawson Springs.
Pallbearers were Aaron Pendley, Wade Workman, Scotty Mitchell, Ross Workman, Blake Mitchell and Sheldon Mitchell. Scott Pendley was named as an honorary pallbearer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beshear Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.