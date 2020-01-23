Services for L.D. Mathis, 91, Princeton, and formerly of Dawson Springs, were Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Chaplain Mark Miller officiated. Burial followed in Dunn Cemetery.
He died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 5, 1928, in Howard County, Ark. He was the son of the late Robert Vernon Gatlin and Inez Lattie Gatlin.
He owned and operated Mathis Milling and Sawmill & Mathis Tree Service & Auto Sales. During his final five years, he owned and operated “Mom & Pop Produce” in Princeton. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Princeton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Jean Brewer Mathis.
Survivors include two daughters, Darlene Winters of Dawson Springs, and Judy Miller of Henderson, Nev.; a stepdaughter, Marilyn Vaughn of Dawson Springs; a son, Lonnie Mathis of Dawson Springs; stepson, Dennis McDaniel of Morganfield; a sister, Wynell Miller of Umpire, Ark.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Active pallbearers include Mike Ausenbaugh, Mark Miller, Randy Miller, Tony Gatlin, Mitchell Gatlin and Gary Gatlin. Honorary pallbearers include Deon Ladd, Josh Tyrie and Marvin Tyrie.