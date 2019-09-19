Services for William H. Eaves, 76, Madisonville, were Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Bro. Jim Lantrip officiated. Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
He died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born July 7, 1943, in Hopkins County to the late Joe Eaves and Ollie Brown Eaves.
He worked as a coal miner for Peabody for more than 30 years and was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church. He was a Mason at the Beulah lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Melton, and brother, Robert Eaves.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Brenda Eaves of Richland; four sisters, Martha Eaves of Madisonville, Linda Pollard of Hanson, Mary Hopper of Dawson Springs and Jodie Eaves of Hanson; three brothers, James Eaves and Kenneth Eaves, both of Madisonville, and Frank "Pete" Eaves of Dawson Springs; and one grandson.