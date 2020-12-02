Lena Anna Gayle Wright, age 69, Princeton, KY, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1951 to the late Thomas and Katherine Robinson.
Ms. Wright is survived by two daughters ~ Roseanna Dunbar and Kimberly Dunbar both of Princeton, KY; a son ~ Cheyenne Wright of Mississippi; a sister ~ Barbara Grady of Connecticut; seven grandchildren ~ Kelly Rose Dunbar, Brittany Hoover, Christie Wright, Chevy Wright, Jessie James Wright, Destiny Wright and Jasper Wright, and three step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.
There will be no services for Lena Anna Gayle Wright at this time.