Services for Shirley Ramsey, 77, of Madisonville, were private. Burial was at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born April 19, 1942, to the late E.J. Bayer and Shirley Genevieve Bufford Bayer.
Shirley worked as an office supervisor at RMC Credit Union. She was very active in church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dewayne Bayer and Eugene Bayer.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, William Ramsey; one daughter, Judy Martin of Hanson; two sons, Walter Ramsey of Hanson and Edwind Ramsey of Owensboro; two sisters, Kay Maroney of Evansville, Ind., and Kathy Moore of Newburgh, Ind.; two brothers, David Bayer of Evansville and Mickey Bayer of Princeton; and five grandchildren.