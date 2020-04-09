Private services for Jerry Wayne Howton, 77, Dawson Springs, were Friday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Seth Howton officiated. A private burial was at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
He died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1943, to the late Elvie Huie Howton and Bernice Davis Howton.
He retired after working for many years for Bell South. He was a member of Dawson Springs Baptist Temple and Star of Bethlehem Church. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Duane Howton; two brothers, Billy Howton and Ricky Howton; and infant twins, Randy and Sandy Howton.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Rose Oliver Howton; a son, David Howton, Dawson Springs; a chosen daughter, Lori Back, Dawson Springs; a sister, Sue Cotton, Dawson Springs; four brothers, the Rev. Donnie Howton, Dawson Springs, Larry Joe Howton, Lexington, Dale Howton, Dawson Springs, and Rocky Howton, Dawson Springs; six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Active pallbearers were Seth Howton, Ray Back, David Howton, Haiden Howton, Jake Back and Maddie Back.