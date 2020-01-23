Funeral services for Rachel Mae Scott Abbott, 89, Dawson Springs, were Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Kenneth Abbott officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles.
She died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Dawson Springs.
She was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Owensboro to the late Clarence A. Scott and Louise Scott.
She was retired from Goodyear Tire in Madisonville and was a Pentecostal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Parlon B. Abbott, who died April 4, 2010.; a daughter, Edith Suttle; a grandson, Jessie Abbott; and a great-granddaughter, Krista Huddleston.
Survivors include a daughter, Edna Freece, Dawson Springs; five sons, Billy Abbott and James Abbott, both of Arizona, Robert “Bobby” Abbott, St. Charles, Frank Abbott, St. Charles, and Parlon “Perry” Abbott, Dawson Springs; a sister, Dorothy J. Crick, Evansville, Ind.; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.