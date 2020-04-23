A private service for Robert Earl Cain, 81, Eddyville, was Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Minister Marilyn Cain officiated. Burial was in Traylor Cemetery.
He died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Princeton Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Caldwell County on Jan. 24, 1939, to the late Charles Henry Cain and Vera Belle Collins Cain.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 through 1968. Additionally, he retired from Kentucky State Government after serving as a cook at the Kentucky State Penitentiary at Eddyville. He was a member of the Southside Baptist Church, Princeton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tylene Villines Cain; three brothers, Jesse Cain, Billy Cain and Charles Cain; and four sisters, Elizabeth Lynch, Edith Talbert, Bertha Guill and Kathleen McRoy.
Survivors include a stepson, Joe Villines, Eddyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.