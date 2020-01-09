The funeral for Samuel Ray "Sam" Hatfield, 74, Rabbit Ridge, was Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Jamie Hatfield and Hayden Johnson officiated. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery. A military service conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Hopkins County Veterans Honor Guard followed the funeral.
Mr. Hatfield died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Newburgh, Ind.
He was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Muhlenberg County to the late Owen Hatfield and Nancy Eaves Hatfield.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 through 1967. He was a surface coal miner and heavy equipment operator during his working life. He served as the past commander for many years of the former Dawson Springs American Legion Post 310.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Hatfield, who died in 2007; a granddaughter, Madison Lucas, who died in 2002; two brothers, Jimmy and Joe Hatfield; and three sisters, Margaret and Lois Hatfield and Nellie Johnson.
Survivors include his daughter, LaDonna Hatfield, Rabbit Ridge; a close friend, Debbie Hayes, Dawson Springs; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers include William "Will" Latham, Pete Eaves, John Sigler, Chris Haulk, Brandon Hayes and Chris Hayes. Honorary pallbearers include Kevin Ferguson, Noah Ferguson and Danny Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431, and Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.