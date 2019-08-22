Services for Jackie Thomas Collins, 82, Madisonville, will be at 1 p.m. today at Harris Funeral Home.
Pastor J. Howard Jones will officiate. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
He died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 17, 1937, in Clay to the late Irene Wooten and Robert Elden Collins.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired as a coal miner from P&M Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnnie C. Collins; and his half-brothers, Coleman Wooten and Maurice Wooten.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Collins; daughters, Lisa Martin, Rhonda Florida, both of Madisonville, and Cheryl DeMoss, Nortonville; sisters, Linda Chiangi, Dawson Springs and Vickie McGuire, Madisonville; brother, Darrell Collins, Dawson Springs; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jake Florida, Bill Martin, Steve DeMoss, Brian Smith, Joshua Offutt and Cody Mitchell.