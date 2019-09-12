The funeral for Jack Frost, 84, Hanson, formerly of Dawson Springs, was Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Elder Jeff Winfrey and the Honorable Jim Brantley officiated. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery, where the U.S. Army and the Hopkins County Veterans Honor Guard presented military honors.
He died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at West Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Somerville, Ind., to the late Jack Frost I and Bethel McGarraugh Frost.
He received a BA and MA from University of Evansville, Ind., and a Specialists Degree from Murray State University. Mr. Frost served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After serving in the U.S. Army, he became a public school teacher in the Hopkins County School District until he retired. As an educator, he served in many capacities including basketball coach.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Frost and Darryl Frost.
Survivors include his wife, Dara Marie Goforth Frost, Sebree, formerly of Dawson Springs; daughter, Jenne Elizabeth Frost Palmer of Panama City, Fla.; son, Jack Frost of Clay; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Dylan Frost, Bryan Frost, Nathan Frost, Dennis Palmer, Barry Russell and David Gray. Honorary pallbearers were Chris Smiley and Cole Wigley.