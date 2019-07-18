The funeral for Walter Fulcher, 72, Dawson Springs, was Tuesday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay.
Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole.
He died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 9, 1947, in Uniontown to the late Ira and Annie Fulcher.
He was a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeremiah Fulcher, in 2018; and two grandchildren, Alyssa Shoulders, who died in 1996, and Michael Shoulders, who died in 2018.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Ollie Joan Fulcher; his daughter, Melissa Shoulders, Olney, Ill.; his son, Walter Fulcher Jr., Dawson Springs; one sister, Annamae Grisham, Evansville; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.