Funeral services for Donald Wayne Morris, 51, Nebo, will be at 11 a.m. today at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Bro. Eugene Walters will officiate. Burial will be in Ilsley Cemetery.
He died at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1969, in Greenville.
He was a drag line operator for Armstrong Coal Co., and was a member of Star Hope Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Davory W. Morris, in 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Thompson Morris; sons, Dustin Morris of Richmond, Brandon Shelton of Madisonville, and Dillon Shelton of Owensboro; daughter, Morgan Shelton of Lexington; mother, Connie Jackson of Dawson Springs; father, Donald Morris of Greenville; sisters, Lisa Johnson of Dixon and Sherry Hendrix of Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren.