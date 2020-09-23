Sondra “Sandy” Adams Stokes age 66, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis, Indiana. Sandy was born on January 28, 1954, in Madisonville, Kentucky, to Earl and Maxine Adams. She was married to Corde Trotter, who preceded her in death in 1987. Sandy married Johnny Stokes on May 3, 1998; he was the air that she breathed.
Sandy loved to be around people; she was known to love Traveling, Camping, and Playing cards, and mostly known for her love to go Shopping. She was an avid gardener; she loved to work in her vegetable garden, tending to her beautiful flowers and collecting sandstone rocks. She was a woman of Christian faith, a member of the Walnut Grove Family Worship Center, and a woman who loved serving the Lord.
Sandy is survived by her children Carol Nichols of Madisonville, KY; Sha Satterfield (Keith) of Nortonville, KY; Chris Grant of Dawson of Springs, KY; Chad Stokes of Madisonville, KY; and Jonathan Stokes of Madisonville, KY. Sandy is also survived by two brothers Steve Adams of Dawson Springs, KY; and Willie (Darla) Adams of Dawson Springs, KY. Sandy was a doting grandmother to 15 grandkids whom she adored with all of her heart. She was blessed with 11 great-grandkids with one on the way. She had several nieces and nephews that were very close to her heart. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law and lifelong friend Brenda Pollard-Galloway.
Sandy was preceded in death by her son Corde Trotter II; Mother and Father, Earl and Maxine Adams; Maternal grandparents, Oscar and Bertha Summers; Paternal grandparents, Alvie and Stella Adams; And a nephew, Tyler Adams.
A visitation for Sandy will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM CST until the funeral hour at 2:00 PM CST at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. Pastor Kathy Redden will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. In an effort to prevent covid-19 infections all attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing. The service will be “live streamed” on Beshear Funeral Home “facebook live”.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by making donations to The Menser Cemetery, P.O. Box 392, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear