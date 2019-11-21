The funeral for Donnie Goodwin, 79, Dawson Springs, was Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Revs. Trent Keeton and Randall Rogers officiated. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery.
He died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Dawson Springs to the late Muriel Goodwin and Lavell Blades Goodwin.
He was a 1960 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs. He was retired with the Kentucky State Highway Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Moody Quallen, and his aunt, Phyllis Inglis, who was like his sister.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jo Thomason Goodwin; two daughters, Kim Menser, Madisonville, and Joy Beth (Eddie) Hanks, Bowling Green; one half-brother, Tommy Goodwin, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Riley) Dever, Jordan (Brittney) Dever, Morgan Menser, Katie Menser, Lauren Menser, Allie Hanks (Jackson) Sowell, Hunter Hanks and Tate Hanks; and eight great-grandchildren, Deacon, Boyd, Hudson, Easton, Mariah, Remi, Madi and Maddox.
Pallbearers were Eddie Hanks, Jacob Dever, Jordan Dever, Morgan Menser, Hunter Hanks and Tate Hanks. Honorary pallbearers include Ernie Aikin, Doug Inglis, Ted Armstrong, Buddy Calvert, Marvin Creekmur and Donald Rambo.