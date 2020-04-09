Private graveside services for Dr. Ralph H. Kirkwood, 95, Dawson Springs, were Saturday at Rosedale Cemetery.
Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs.
He was born July 24, 1924, in a log cabin on Mount Hebron Hill in Caldwell County to the late E.B. and Nellie Ashby Kirkwood.
He practiced optometry in Dawson Springs for 38 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
Dr. Kirkwood graduated from Coyne Electrical School in 1941. Northern Illinois College of Optometry in 1950. He also attended Murray State Teacher’s College and the University of St. Louis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna Lou Kirkwood, who died on March 13; a sister, Virginia; and two brothers, Ashley and Everett.
Dr. Kirkwood is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa & Dennis Murphy of Bowling Green, KY.
Pallbearers were Bill Lanham, David Lanham, Dennis Murphy, Jason Lanham and Billy Allen.