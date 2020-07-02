A memorial service for James “Pat” Doyle, 74, Memphis, Ind., was Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington.
Bro. Tommy Hayes officiated. Military honors were performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard graveside at Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and local services were handled by Reid-Walters Funeral Home.
He died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
Born on July 9, 1945 in Hopkins County, he was the son of the late Eugene and Gladys Doyle.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Blue Lick Christian Church in Henryville. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5480 in Madisonville, American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville and Moose Lodge 3000.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wanda Prince and Kaye Harper; and a stepson, Brad Bruce.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Bruce-Doyle; two daughters, Karen Milum and Janet Redman; one son, Jamey Doyle; one stepson, Clint Bruce; one brother, Mike Doyle; four sisters: Linda Dennis, Debbie Cooper, Ann Matheny, and Leah Wood; 11 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Road, Henryville, IN 47126.