A Graveside Service for Mrs. Marilyn Sue Horen, 78, who entered peacefully into rest on August 25, 2020 will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 Noon CST at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs, KY with a private family visitation beginning at 11:00 AM CST at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 prior to the Graveside Service.
Mrs. Horen was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She lived with her husband and raised her family in Canton, MI before moving to North Augusta, SC more than five years ago to live near her daughter, Anita. Mrs. Horen was a charter member of Geneva Presbyterian Church in Canton, MI where she was a very active member (Deacon, Elder) and enjoyed camping with the Geneva Gypsies. Mrs. Horen became a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church once she moved to North Augusta. Mrs. Horen was a bookkeeper for several small businesses in or near Plymouth, MI until her retirement. Her independent and adventurous spirit led her to travel all around the continental US in a motor-home with her husband, Jim. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling and shopping.
Mrs. Horen was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Aurelie Peyton; and her loving husband of 45 years, James “Jim” Horen. Survivors include her daughter, Anita (Roger) Poore; sons, Kenneth Horen and Brian Horen; three grandchildren, Thomas Poore, Michael Poore and Steven Poore. She leaves behind extended family (cousins) in Western KY and IN, as well as several special long-time MI friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all of Mrs. Horen’s caregivers and staff at Hammond Place, Encompass Hospice, NHC North Augusta (Camellia wing), and specifically to her special caregiver, Pat Broadwater.
Memorials may be made to Geneva Presbyterian Church, 5835 Sheldon Road, Canton, MI 48187; Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841 or Charity of Choice.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the Family Visitation and Graveside Service.