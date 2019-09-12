The funeral for John Coleman Jr., 88, Dexter,was Saturday at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
John Frederick officiated. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Dawson Springs.
He retired from Ryan Milk Co. and was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Coleman; his foster parents, Claude and Emmy Nelson; two sisters, Isabell Oliver and Ruby Coleman; and three brothers, Orville Coleman, R.B. Coleman and Robert Coleman.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his wife, Virginia Burkeen Coleman, whom he married June 13, 1955, in Springfield, Tenn.; four daughters, Cindy Steen of Almo, Paula Sanders of Mayfield, Jennifer Carrico of Murray and Beth Henderson of Georgia; one son, Johnny Coleman of Dexter; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.