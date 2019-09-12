A graveside service for Hilton Ray Eison, 69, Dawson Springs, was Tuesday at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville, was in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born April 17, 1950, to the late Charlie Eison and the late Ola Mae Messamore Clark.
He worked for many years at Buckhorn in Dawson Springs before becoming a truck driver.
Survivors include his sister, Tommie Dunning, Dawson Springs, and two brothers, Larry Love and Jerry Eison, both of Dawson Springs.