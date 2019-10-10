Services for Claudine Weiss, 91, Clarkston, Wash., were Friday at Merchant Funeral Home.
A luncheon followed at First Church of God.
She died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
She was born April 11, 1928, to the late Claude and Cora Sturman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, French Weiss, who died in 1985, and her sister, Phyllis Tarola.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay Anderson, Cloverland, Wash.; her sons, Dean Weiss, Spokane, Wash., and Danny Weiss, Lewiston, Wash.; her sister, Jackie Mullins, Spokane; three grandchildren and a few great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Helping Hands Rescue.