Services for Roy "Don" Camplin, 82, Madisonville, were Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Bro. Gary Taylor officiated. Burial followed in Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
He died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Hopkins County to the late Archie Lois Camplin and Nona Mudd Camplin.
He retired from Andalex and Royal Brass and Hose. He was a member of the Rizpah Shriners. He was a Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Camplin and Bobby Camplin.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Camplin; two sons, Paul Camplin, Madisonville, and Owen Camplin, Barnsley Loop; one brother, Archie Lee Camplin, St. Charles; and three sisters, Beatrice Linville, Texas, Marsha Brandon of Madisonville and Becky Carter of Madisonville; two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Brad Long, Zack Kenady, Brad Brandon, Terry Scott, Eddie Tyson and Jeff Starks. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Lee and Steve Webster.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.