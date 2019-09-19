Services for Ollie Clinton Bigham, 74, Marion, were Monday at Gilbert Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Crayne Cemetery.
He died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Crittenden Community Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chippie and Lorene Bigham; and a niece. He was a member of Crayne Church and National Guard Army.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Bigham; a son, Chris Bigham of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Holly Campbell of Kuttawa; a brother, Jimmie Bigham of Marion; five grandchildren and a greatgrandchild.