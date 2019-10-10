Services for Marsha Mae Knight Robinson, 66, St. Charles, were Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville.
Bro. Troy Oakley officiated. Burial followed at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
She died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Baptist Health.
She was born Feb. 18, 1953, to the late Arvin and Martha Gaule Knight.
She was a member of Church X-treme in White Plains and worked as activity director at NHC in Dawson Springs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bud Knight.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Boyd Robinson; three children, Amy Bullock Bordner, South Carolina, Shane Robinson, Slaughters, and Dusti Martin, St. Charles; her sister, Lavonne Driver, Dawson Springs; and 10 grandchildren.