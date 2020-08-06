The funeral service for Kathy Mae Cavanaugh Oliver, 66, of Madisonville, was Wednesday at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Pastor Len Young officiated. Burial followed at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
She died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born on May 24, 1954, in Madisonville to the late Edna Jennings Cavanaugh and Henry Cavanaugh.
Kathy was formerly a general manager at Hardees and was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Cavanaugh; and an infant sister, Sonda Fay Cavanaugh.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristin Bearden, of Madisonville; son, Timothy Oliver, of Madisonville; sister, Judy Terry, of Madisonville; and three grandchildren.
The pallbearers were Nick Bearden, Darrell Ray Cavanaugh, Brian Cunningham, Timothy Oliver, Rodger Staton and Phillip Terry. The honorary pallbearer is Donnie Oliver.