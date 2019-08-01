Funeral services for Dallas Ray Huddleston, 77, Barnsley, were Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington.
Bro. Roy Conley and Bro. Woody Sutton officiated. Burial followed at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
He died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Madisonville.
He was born in Barnsley on Nov. 2, 1941, to the late Earnest Huddleston and Geneva Hartline Huddleston.
He was a Christian. He was a retired coal miner, who had worked for Ziegler Mine and Island Creek Providence 1 Mine, and had been a security guard at Regional Medical Center. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane McManus.
Survivors include his wife, Lila Sue Huddleston; two children, Traci Huddleston, Providence, and Christopher Ray Huddleston, Elgin, Okla.; a sister, Glenda Kaye Sutton, Barnsley; a brother, Billy Joe Huddleston, Barnsley; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Woody Sutton, Heath Sutton, Jimmy Latham, Matthew Short, Joe Barnard and Wesley Short. Damon Glaser was an honorary pallbearer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, In care of Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.