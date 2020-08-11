Ricky Lee Pitt, age 54, of Princeton, KY, formerly of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Deaconess Hospital, Evansville, IN. Mr. Pitt was born August 19, 1965 to Coy Pitt and Brenda Robinson Pitt. He was a 1983 graduate of West Hopkins High School and worked many years in residential and commercial painting. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Pitt is survived by two daughters, Brandi Pitt and Brittany Pitt both of Evansville, IN; one sister, Sherry Pitt Stuart of Dawson Springs, KY, three grandchildren and his mother, Brenda Robinson Pitt of Princeton, KY.
He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Pitt.
Visitation for Mr. Ricky Lee Pitt will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY and on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour at 2:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Sellers will officiate. Burial will follow at McNeely Cemetery near Dawson Springs, KY.
Pallbearers include Al Sanchez, Jimmy Miller, Tony Stewart, Eric Jones, Craig Robinson and Tyler Flinner.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshear