Funeral services for Joyce Ann Terrell, 67, Dawson Springs, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home.
The Rev. Donnie Howton will officiate. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. until time for the service Friday at the funeral home.
She died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born Sept. 26, 1952, in Hopkinsville to the late Henry Harold Porter and Barbara Ann Tabor Porter.
She was a hairdresser, having owned Joyce's Cuts Unlimited. She was a Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mona Witherspoon and Betty Sue Ladd, and a brother, John William "Johnny" Porter.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Sammy Terrell; a son, Anthony Terrell of Dawson Springs; a brother, Henry Lee Porter of Dawson Springs; two step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.