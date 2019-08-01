A celebration of life for Anna Mock Miller, 77, Fayetteville, Ga., will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time for the service Saturday at the funeral home.
She died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after battling health issues.
Born in Madisonville, she was born Dec. 27, 1941, the daughter of the late W.H. and Robbie Bruce Mock.
She was a graduate of Madisonville High School. She served as secretary to the high school principal and was a dental assistant. She had been manager of Home Interiors and Gifts in Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H. Herbert Mock, Madisonville; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Richard Melton Bruce, Dawson Springs.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Miller; her son, Jason McConnell, Temple, Ga.; her daughters, Carolyn McConnell, Kennesaw, Ga., and Jennifer McConnell and Tina Miller, both of Doraville, Ga.; her brother, Bill Mock, West Chester, Ohio; her sister, Marsha Mock, Atlanta; and two grandchildren.