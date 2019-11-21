A celebration of life for Carolyn Renee Plummer Francis, 52, Hopkinsville, was Wednesday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home, Hopkinsville.
She died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
She was born at Fort Campbell on July 28, 1967, to Judy Ann Hayes Plummer, Hopkinsville, and the late Norman Dale Plummer.
She had worked at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 11 years, Scott Francis; two daughters, Amanda Plummer, Hopkinsville, and Ann-Marie Stewart, Pembroke; two sons, Dale Coleman, Hopkinsville, and Tyler Francis, Cadiz; her brother, Norman "TOJO" Plummer, Hopkinsville; her two sisters, Barbara Thompson, Hopkinsville, and Angela Floyd, Dawson Springs; and 13 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.