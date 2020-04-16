A private graveside service for Beverly Jane Latham Cook, 70, of Dawson Springs, and her son, Brandon Daniel Cook, is today at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
The Rev. Wade Hendrix will officiate.
Friends and family may view the web-cast service this evening on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page and may also call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 before noon today and request the funeral home “sign the visitor’s book.” “Virtual gifts” in her name can be found online at beshearfuneralhome.com.
She died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville on Oct. 10, 1949, to the late William Jackson Latham and Wanuda Marie Davis Latham.
She was a graduate of Hammond Tech Cosmetology School and was a beautician for many years, owning her own hair dresser shops. She was a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Norman Cook, two infant sisters and a son, Brandon Cook.
Survivors include three sons, Kerry Cook of Indianapolis, Ind., and Ryan Cook and Michael Cook of Charleston; a daughter, Christina Cook of Little Rock, AR; and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Cook, Michael Cook, the Rev. Wade Hendrix, Austin Stringfield, Jason Baldwin and the Rev. Seth Howton.