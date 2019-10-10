Services for Jerry Wayne Lovan, 81, Dalton, were Tuesday at Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Bro. Jim Lantrip officiated. A Masonic service was held Tuesday. Burial followed at New Beulah Cemetery in Beulah.
He died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Dalton to the late Izetta Lovan Jackson and William B. Lovan.
He was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge 609. He owned and operated H&L Barber Shop in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew "EZ" Lovan.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Iris Summers Lovan; his son, Kent Lovan, Marion; his daughter, Kim McElroy, Milport; his sister, Juy Gill, Paducah; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Shawn Funkhouser, Scott McElroy, Josh Florea, Galvin Cavanah, Jon Ashby and Jerad Ashby.