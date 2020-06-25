At this time, there will be no services for Jerry Leroy Eison, 67, Dawson Springs.
Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Ind.
He was born in Dawson Springs on Aug. 23, 1952, to Charlie Eison and Ola Mae Messamore Eison Clark.
He retired from factory work from Comefri USA in Hopkinsville.
Mr. Eison was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Hilton Eison.
He is survived by his wife, Cinitta Chappel Eison; one daughter, Nicole Jones of Madisonville; two sons, Terry Eison of Madisonville and Jerry Leroy Eison II of Dawson Springs; one stepdaughter, Stacey Kittinger of Beaver Dam; one brother, Larry Love; one sister, Tommie Dunning both of Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren.