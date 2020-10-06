John Elbert McChesney, age 72, of Dawson Springs, KY near Lake Beshear passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence. Mr. McChesney was born on February 7, 1948 in Princeton, KY to the late James Edward “Jim Ed” McChesney and Doris Jean Thomas McChesney. He was a 1967 graduate of Caldwell County High School and served his country in the US Army for three years. Mr. McChesney worked in coal mining for 20-30 years serving in several positions including “Mining Rescue Instructor”; additionally, he served for over a decade as the Dawson Springs Street Superintendent, and finally, he owned and operated McChesney Boat and Motor Storage near Lake Beshear.
Mr. McChesney is survived by a daughter, Jonna Ann Brown and a son, Johnathan Cole McChesney both of Dawson Springs, KY; a sister, Barbara Jean (David) Green of Benton, KY; two grandchildren, Becca Ray Brown and Joshua Crue Brown, and a great granddaughter, Briley Elizabeth Brown.
Preceding Mr. McChesney in death are his parents.
Visitation for Mr. John E. McChesney will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM CST until 8:00 PM CST at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY 42408 , and on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 8:00 AM CST until the funeral hour at 11:00 AM CST at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY. Rev. Trent Keeton will officiate. An honor guard military service will be provided on October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST by the Tennessee National Guard and a US Veterans group at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 with a committal service to follow prior to burial at the cemetery. In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. Mr. McChesney’s funeral service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 11:00 AM CST on October 6, 2020. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Active pallbearers include Tony Smith, Bobby Scott, Harold Gray, David Copeland, Mike Outlaw, and Wayne Redden. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Cunningham, Jackie Thomas, Jimmy Strader and Jeff Patterson.
