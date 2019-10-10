Services for Marshall Edward "Mark" Neisz, 51, of Dawson Springs, will be at 2 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time for the service.
The Rev. Sammy Franklin will officiate. Burial will follow at the Lafayette Cemetery in Hopkins County.
He passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Olney, KY.
Mr. Neisz was born on June 7, 1968 in Princeton, KY to the late Everitt Edward Eugene Neisz and Hazel Ruth Franklin Neisz. He was a 1988 graduate of West Hopkins High School. He worked as a stock worker for several local grocery businesses in the region. He was a member of the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church.
Mark Neisz is survived by his wife of twenty seven years~ Barbara Jackson Neisz of Dawson Springs, KY; one step-son ~ Matthew Jackson; one brother ~ Larry Neisz of Madisonville, KY, and two step- grandsons ~ Elijah Lane Jackson and Liam Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister ~ Marilyn Winn.