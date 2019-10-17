A memorial service for Gertrude Stallins Haupt, 88, Dawson Springs, will be at a later date.
Goodman Funeral Home, Princeton, is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was a Christian and a beautician.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Haupt; her son, David Bryant Haupt; her parents, Cleve Redman Stallins and Ethel Mae Chapple Stallins; three sisters, Orean Covington, Beautric Bedwell and Gretchen Stewart; and two brothers, J.C. Stallins and Ronald "Pud" Stallins.
Survivors include two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.