Corde Arnel Trotter, age 48, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away on Friday, September 12, 2020 at Baptist Health. Mr. Trotter was born on January 12, 1972 in Princeton, KY to Sondra Jane Adams Trotter Stokes and the late Corde Arnel Trotter, Sr. He worked for many years as a tree trimmer and was a member of Bethel Chapel General Baptist Church.
Mr. Trotter is survived by his mother and step-father — Sondra & Johnny Stokes of Dawson Springs, KY; four daughters — Maxine Bolton of Evansville, IN, Carrie Trotter of Colorado, Jo Linda Teague of Dawson Springs, KY and Tia (William) Kirby of Dawson Springs, KY; two sisters — Carol Nichols of Madisonville, KY and Sha (Keith) Satterfield of Nortonville, KY; a brother — Chris Grant of Dawson Springs, KY; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunts, nephews, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents — Earl and Maxine Adams and paternal grandfather — Eloise Trotter.
Graveside services for Mr. Corde Arnel Trotter, II will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Cemetery in Christian County, KY.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshear